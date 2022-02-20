(WFSB) - If you’re in the market for a new car, you might want to hit the brakes, used car sales are at an all-time high right now.
Car dealerships are low on new car inventory right now.
Quinnipiac University Professor of Entrepreneurship and Strategy Patrice Luoma says there’s not a good end in sight.
If you’re in the market for a used car, you might want to wait a little bit.
“It’s a good time to sell a car, it’s not a good time to buy,” said Luoma.
According to the Department of Labor, pre-owned cars are up nearly 40%.
University of New Haven Adjunct Professor of Economics John Rosen said, “if you trade in a used car, you get much higher trade in value than you ever did before.”
The Department of Labor says new car prices are up too, but only 12%.
Luoma explained some dealerships have a cap on how much they can increase a new cars price tag. “Used car prices are going up because there’s not an official cap on them, for new cars the auto makers have said we don’t want to see our dealers inflating the price of our cars over list price.”
The reason used car sales are sky high, is because of the shortage of new cars hitting dealership showrooms.
Experts explain, when the pandemic started, many companies slowed the production of new cars.
“What the auto industry discovered was that they can’t turn that entire industry off and then back on like a light switch,” said Rosen.
When the industry started production back up, experts say they were quickly hit with supply chain issues and a global chip shortage.
“The chip companies have actually much bigger customers than car companies. Phones and lap-tops and tv’s and things like that,” said Rosen. “It may be that they’re becoming investments, which it wasn’t before. Traditionally, the price dropped quite rapidly when you bought a car. That’s not happening now because they’re in short supply.”
Experts say it may be a while until used car prices come down, and new car inventory is up.
They estimate about one to two years.
