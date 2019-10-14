WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Basketball coach Jim Calhoun released a statement after he was named in a sex discrimination lawsuit against the University of Saint Joseph.
In the statement, the current University of St. Joseph men's basketball coach said he has never "knowingly treated any woman unfairly because of her gender."
Calhoun was named in a Title IX discrimination lawsuit last week.
“I voted for Hillary. I married a feminist. And I have stood in support for women’s rights and equality for all for as long as I can remember," Calhoun's statement read.
The plaintiff, Jaclyn Piscitelli, was hired as the associate athletic director of the University of St. Joseph in 2015.
In the lawsuit, Piscitelli claimed that after men were allowed to attend the school in 2018 and more men were hired to coaching positions, the athletic department “became a male-dominated, hostile work environment.”
Piscitelli said she was treated differently after Calhoun and assistant coach Glen Miller were hired. She said she was “excluded from participation in activities and denied benefits provided to male employees.”
She said Calhoun once called her "hot" and forced her to pick up coffee grounds off the floor after he stepped on them. She said he told her if he made such a mess at home, his wife would clean up after him.
On June 21, Piscitelli was terminated from her position. When asked if she had done something wrong, she claimed she was told "no, we're moving in a new direction."
"I am not without flaws. I can be stubborn, demanding, and overly passionate on the basketball court. I hold the people that work with me to a very high standard regardless of gender, race, or position," said Calhoun in his statement.
The University of St. Joseph said it is reviewing the lawsuit and takes all matters relating to Title IX very seriously. Channel 3 asked the school for a statement, but was told that it has nothing to add to Coach Calhoun's remarks.
