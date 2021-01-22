WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A busy post office in Wallingford shut down and left many customers in the dark.
It happened at the Yalesville branch because of the COVID-19 pandemic and people on leave.
The U.S. Postal Service said it simply didn’t haven enough employees.
It does not know when it will reopen.
“I think it’s terrible,” said John Nerkowski of Wallingford. “Saturdays, [when] a lot of people out of work, that’s the day they go there.”
While the P.O. boxes are still open and mail is getting delivered the post office, the retail window is closed.
The changes went into effect last week, but the word is still getting out to plenty of loyal customers.
According to the postal service, the window was temporarily closed due to what was described as “short-term employee availability.”
That means those looking to buy stamps and mail packages will either have to head to the main post office in downtown Wallingford or use the USPS website where people can buy stamps and print off postage and address labels.
In a statement, the postal service told Channel 3 that the lack of staffing was impacted by the department’s updated liberal leave policies from the pandemic, which are in effect through the end of March.
“Like every other business in America, we grapple with the current challenges,” the USPS said. “We will continue to flex our resources to restore full service as quickly as possible as we monitor conditions daily.”
“I understand there is a problem between the COVID, but this is our local post office, look at all the people this provides for,” said Carole Golitko of Wallingford. “To go on the other side of town, and now you’re at risk, because of the line, it is very wrong.”
While the postal service said the closure was temporary, it wasn’t the only change in town. Wallingford’s other post office has been dealing with reduced hours as well.
