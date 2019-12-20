NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Santa and his elves aren’t the only ones working overtime this holiday season.
United States Postal workers are delivering millions of packages before the holidays.
If you’re waiting until the last minute to mail some presents, you’re starting to cut it close.
Anyone using first class mail had to get it to the post office by Friday.
But don’t worry, you still have a few options to guarantee delivery for Christmas Day.
Postal workers are part of the fleeting delivering more than 800,000,000 packages nationwide this holiday season.
“I’ve got some puzzles, couple of Gossip Girl books, bike seat, and some baseball cards. Going to Florida, Tennessee, Utah, and one up to Massachusetts,” said Jefferson Gennerlla of New Haven.
For the postal service, now is crunch time.
“This is the time of year, it’s our busiest week. We’re going about two and a half billion piece of mail this week, process and deliver, we’re averaging about 28 million packages a day and on Sunday alone for the holiday, we’ll be out delivering a projected volume of 8 million packages,” said Tom Sullivan, US Postal Service.
Post Master Tom Sullivan says that includes thousands of packages every day out of the New Haven Post Office on Brewery Street.
He warms, if you haven’t mailed your presents yet, Saturday and Monday are your last two days to make sure they reach their destinations by Christmas.
“What we’re recommending is tomorrow, December 21, is our last day we recommend Priority Mail. Starting on Monday the 23rd, if you need it there for the holidays, everything has to be Priority Mail Express,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan is reminding folks that carries will be out delivering packages on Sunday and even Christmas Day, so they are asking homeowners to have their walks cleared and make sure your dogs are secured.
