(WFSB) - Christmas is only a few days away and many of us are in the final push to get all of our gifts and cards in the mail.
The United States Postal Service expects to process and deliver billions of packages and pieces of mail this week alone.
They’ve been working around the clock these past few days.
The holiday shipping deadline for first-class mail, first-class packages, and priority mail is December 20.
December 22 is the deadline for priority mail express.
For a closer look at these deadlines, click here.
