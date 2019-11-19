(WFSB) – Santa needs your help this year!
Join Father Christmas with USPS Operation Santa.
USPS Operation Santa was started to help low-income children and families from across the country.
Letters that are sent to Santa from these children and families are available for you to adopt.
There’s a list of letters written from children and their families from cities across the country. All that needs to be done is sort through the letters and adopt one you love.
Then, just shop for the gift they want, wrap it up and bring it to any participating Post Office by December 21.
To find a family or child to adopt this holiday season, click here.
