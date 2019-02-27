NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A United States Postal Service mail truck caught fire at a Mobil gas station on Wednesday.
North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said a call came in around 10 a.m. by an employee and the Mobil Station at 276 Washington Ave.
The gas station was able to shut off the gas lines.
Chief Januszewski said there were no injuries, but the mail in the truck was damaged.
Preliminary investigation shows the fire started in the engine compartment of the truck.
Investigation into the fire is ongoing.
