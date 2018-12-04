(WFSB) - President Donald J. Trump proclaimed Wednesday as a National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.
As a result, the United States Postal Service will be limited, as was announced on Monday.
"Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5," the USPS said in a statement.
The following are details for USPS business mailers and shippers:
- Delivery – Regular mail delivery will be suspended; however, there will be limited package delivery consistent with our Peak Season Sunday schedule.
- Delivery Destination Units (DDU) – Will accept drop shipments.
- Priority Mail Express Mail – Will be delivered.
- Retail – All operations will be suspended. Post offices will be closed.
- Collections – Mail will be collected from boxes in front of post offices and high volume boxes that have a potential to overflow, while other collections will be suspended.
- Package Pickup – We will conduct scheduled package pickup requests.
- Plants – All plant operations , including Network Distribution Centers (NDC) and Sectional Center Facilities (SCF), will operate as scheduled except delivery point sequence (DPS) processing. FAST appointments will be accepted.
- Transportation – Air and Surface transportation operate as scheduled, and scheduled dispatches to post offices will occur.
- Business Mail Entry Unit (BMEU) – The BMEU/Detached Mail Unit (DMU) in plant locations will be open, while BMEU operations will be suspended at post office locations.
- Call Center – In operation but may have reduced staffing.
- Administrative Offices including Headquarters – These offices will be closed.
