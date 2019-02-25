GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The USS Pittsburgh is returning from deployment to the Naval Submarine Base, New London on Monday.
The fast-attack submarine is slated to return home at 2 p.m.
Stream it here.
The homecoming marked the successful completion of its final deployment, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
During the deployment, the Pittsburgh steamed approximately 44,880 miles which is equal to approximately 1.8 trips around the world.
Port visits were conducted in Faslane, Scotland, Rota, Spain and Haakonsvern, Norway.
