SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Utah man is behind bars after driving the wrong way on I-84 and striking a state trooper with his vehicle.
State Police say they initially received reports around 2:10 Saturday morning of a wrong way driver that had gone off the road on I-84 West in Southington.
Authorities had to shut part of the highway down while they investigated.
They found that the vehicle in question was driving in circles along I-84.
The vehicle eventually stopped, allowing Trooper Grimes to attempt to remove the driver, identified as 35-year-old Michael Newman of Salt Lake City, Utah, from the front seat.
Newman failed to comply and began to take off in the vehicle, dragging the trooper along with him.
Troopers were able to catch up to the vehicle along the highway and boxed it in.
At some point, when Trooper Grimes had gotten in the front of the vehicle, Newman drove his vehicle into him.
Newman was able to elude captivity and drove the vehicle along both sides of the highway before coming to a stop again.
Troopers attempted to use a taser on Newman, but it did not make contact with the suspect.
Newman was eventually taken into custody by State Police and was found to be driving while under the influence.
State Police said that Newman was combative at the time he was arrested.
Thankfully, the trooper that was dragged and struck by the vehicle Newman was driving wasn't injured in the incident.
Newman is facing several charges, including OUI and two counts of assaulting a public safety officer.
He was issued a $150,000 surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in New Britain Superior Court.
