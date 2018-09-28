FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - United Technologies Corp. machinists from its Cheshire facility remain on strike nearly two weeks after failing to agree on a new contract.
Employees claim they are overworked and underpaid.
They asked for lower health insurance.
Friday, they picketed outside of the UTC headquarters in Farmington.
Workers told Channel 3 that the company offered them a 25 cent raise per hour.
UTC called the contract "competitive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.