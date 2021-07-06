(WFSB) -- As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches, a lot of eyes are on Eversource and United Illuminating and how they’re preparing.
The two companies received a lot of criticism, and some hefty fines, after hundreds of thousands of people waited as long as a week to get power back after Tropical Storm Isaias last August.
This year, the two companies said they’ll be better prepared, with more crews arriving in the state ahead of time.
They also said they’ve improved their response plans once the storm clears out.
“We understand that a lot of eyes are on us, we completely understand that,” said Mitch Gross, a spokesperson for Eversource.
Elsa could present a major test for Connecticut’s two utility companies.
“We’ve completely reviewed and strengthened our emergency response plan,” Gross said.
Both companies say it’s too early to say how many crews they’ll bring into the state, as it will depend on the forecast.
However, they insist they’ll be ready.
United Illuminating said in a statement “we are carefully monitoring Elsa, as this season’s inaugural tropical storm heads north. UI will again be prepared with additional staff to meet our customers’ needs and repair any system damage as safely and quickly as we possibly can.”
Regulators say they’re paying close attention to Eversource and UI whenever major storms hit. The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) issued fines in May over Isaias, $30 million for Eversource, and $2.1 million for UI. The companies are appealing.
“Myself and my colleagues are committed to holding the utilities accountable,” said Marissa Gillett, chairwoman of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.
PURA also ruled last week that customers can seek credits if prolonged outages cause food and medicine to go bad. If power stays out for 96 hours, you can get $25 per day for food, and $250 for medicine.
“I think customers are growing increasingly frustrated by the reliability that they’re going for the amount of money they’re putting into it,” Gillett said.
Line workers criticized the order, saying it amounts to a deadline that puts them in danger. But customers say it’s only fair that they get reimbursed when they have to throw away necessities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.