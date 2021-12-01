(WFSB) – The new year will bring an increase to your electric bill.

All utility providers are being impacted, including Eversource.

The company sent out a letter to its customers Tuesday night reminding them of what is slated to happen in the new year.

In the letter, Eversource said some customers could see an increase of more than $30, but they said it can’t be helped, given supply chain issues with natural gas.

"It's a no-win situation at this point,” said Joan Biggs, one of many infuriated customers after hearing her Eversource bill is going up.

She’s retired.

"Our income isn't going up, because we are in fixed income and if we're going to get an extra bill every day, how are we going to survive,” Biggs said.

Eversource Spokesman Mitch Gross said the increase in natural gas prices, and other fuels, have forced suppliers to pass on these costs to them.

"It's an unfortunate situation with the price of natural gas and all fuels rising rapidly around the world,” he said on Wednesday.

For Eversource customers, they'll see an increase of 7 to 11 cents.

For United Illuminating customers, it'll be 8 to 11 cents.

Eversource said if a customer uses around 700 kilowatt hours per month, they'll see around $31 more on their bill.

"New England is highly reliant on electric generating facilities that are powered by natural gas. Secondly, we're at the end of a pipeline, literally, when it comes to natural gas. So, it costs more to get the natural gas up here,” Gross explained.

Eversource warns customers of higher natural gas, electric bills this winter One of the state's power companies warned its customers to expect higher energy bills this winter.

The increase goes into effect in the new year.

However, Joan already feels the pinch.

"It doesn't matter when it goes into effect, because right now, as it is, our bill isn't cheap right now. Because look at gas, it's out of control,” she said.

There are a number of assistance programs, from Eversource and the state, that can help you manage your bill.

There’s also a tool to help calculate your bill based on the temperature you set your thermostat.

RESOURCES:

Home Energy Solutions

Payment Assistance

Energy Cost Calculator

UniteCT

Operation Fuel