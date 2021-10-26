DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) – The state has already started seeing the impacts of a coastal storm that moved in overnight.
Eversource said crews are responding to fallen trees and wires down across roads.
In Deep River, they said a large tree came down across Westbrook Road, blocking access and damaging power lines.
“Tree crews are clearing debris as quickly and safely as possible so line crews can make repairs and restore our customers,” Eversource said in a post on Twitter.
In Colchester, the volunteer fire company said Westchester Road (Route 149) is closed between Cemetery Road and Westchester Market due to a down tree and wires.
As of 12 p.m., Eversource was reporting 2,397 power outages. Check in on the outages by clicking here.
United Illuminating was reporting 3,529 outages, with the most in New Haven and Fairfield. Check their outage map by clicking here.
Keep the Channel 3 app handy throughout the day, especially if you lose power. Download it by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.