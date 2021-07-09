WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - With conditions from Tropical Storm Elsa set to intensify throughout Friday morning, utility crews said they prepared to respond to potential power outages.

A staging area for crews was set up in Windsor Locks, near Bradley International Airport.

Eversource said it has contracted an extra 500 crews. They’ve come from states like Texas, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

It also said it has 700 of its own line crews and 250 tree crews ready to respond to the storm.

South Windsor declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Back to back storms have pummeled one town this week, leaving major debris that still needs to be cleaned up.

It has been a busy week for line workers with this week’s back to back storms. Strong winds and heavy rain toppled trees onto cars and homes and thousands of customers lost power. The Town of South Windsor declared a state of emergency since it hasn’t had time to fully recover from the severe weather. Parts of the town still dealt with scattered debris when Elsa arrived.

Gov. Ned Lamont urged people to stock up on food and keep their phones charged in case they do end up losing power.

“Watch out and check online if you’re in a flood zone,” Lamont said. “It looks like Elsa is moving pretty fast and that may mean there’s a little less flooding.”

Eversource is preparing for a “level four storm” that could potentially knock out power to about 380,000 customers.

It sought to remind people who see any downed power lines to not go near them. It advised people to treat them as if they are potentially live and call 911.

