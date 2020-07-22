NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Consumers are being alerted to a potential scam where they are notified by someone who claims they are calling from Eversource.
The company says the pandemic has led to an increase in scam activity, and that criminals are finding different ways to steal money.
Eversource officials said they are looking to remind customers about the ways to recognize a scam.
The company said it will never ask for instant payments, and will not disconnect any customers for non-payment during this emergency period.
Eversource will also never ask for personal information over the phone, and does not accept payments in the form of gift cards or pre-paid debit cards.
Eversource has also suspended all non-essential work during the pandemic, like routine meter changes. Officials said meters won’t suddenly expire, so customers should be aware of calls claiming payment is necessary for a new meter to be installed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.