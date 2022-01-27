(WFSB) – Crews across the state are preparing to handle power outages this weekend.
Eyewitness News spoke to Eversource Thursday on how they are preparing for the storm.
Dozens of utility trucks have made their way into Connecticut Thursday night.
Eversource says they are flying in more crews Friday.
“Well we have to be ready. People expect us to be ready they expect us to respond if there’s issues,” said Mitch Gross with Eversource.
As we anxiously await Winter Storm Bobby, crews across the state are getting ready to deal with heavy snow and wind.
“We’ll have to see what the storm decides to do because your weather team will tell you 100 miles either way, west or east, it can make a big difference between the type of snow we get, the speed and the strength of the winds there’s all kinds of variables,” Gross said.
Eversource has hundreds of Connecticut crews ready and they brought in help from Michigan and Florida.
“We have hundreds of line and tree crews standing by already and many, many more are on the way in. We’re flying in some crews from out state in addition. We’re ready to go,” Gross said.
Just as Eversource is preparing, residents should also get ready for the storm.
UConn Health and Fire sent out a few safety tips, like stay off the roads if you don’t need to travel, but if you must hit the road always pack warm clothing, even if you don’t plan to be outside.
“You can get stuck in a snowstorm and then you have to walk a mile and if you got no clothing on you’re in trouble,” said Chief William Perez with UConn Fire.
If you’re heading out to shovel, wear layers and don’t push yourself.
UConn Health experts say they’ve seen a large number of heart attack patients after shoveling.
“Little bits at a time. Just do a small amount. Take a break. Relax. Let your heart rate go down,” Perez said.
Emergency crews are asking people to stay off the roads on Saturday.
If you need to hit the road for any reason during the storm, remember to bring a cell phone charger, water and snacks with you.
