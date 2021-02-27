NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The VA Connecticut Healthcare System continues to provide veterans with access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Another walk-in vaccine clinic is being held at the Newington VA campus on Willard Avenue today, Feb. 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Veterans ages 40 and up, enrolled in VA care, are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Essential workers enrolled with VA (any age) are also eligible.
Availability is first come, first serve, and masks and physical distancing are required.
Additionally, the VA is offering a weekday clinic through Friday, March 5, at the West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd. in Orange.
To apply for VA healthcare, click here.
