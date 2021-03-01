WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The Veterans Affairs Connecticut Healthcare System announced on Monday that it is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all enrolled veterans regardless of age.
Depending on location, VA Connecticut patients will receive either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
As of Feb. 28, the healthcare system has vaccinated approximately 17,000 enrolled patients through a series of scheduled appointments and walk-in clinics.
“Due to a steady supply and strong interest from our veterans, we feel confident in dropping the age restrictions to offer vaccine to any enrolled veteran interested in receiving it,” said VA Connecticut director Al Montoya.
Upcoming Walk-in Clinics:
- March 1 - March 5 from 12 - 4 p.m.
West Haven Annex, 200 Edison Road/Pez Blvd. in Orange
- March 1-2 from 12-3:30 p.m.
Newington Campus, 555 Willard Ave.
VA Connecticut will host a clinic for scheduled appointments on March 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Putnam Fire District, 263 Providence Pike in Putnam. Enrolled patients will be contacted by VA to attend the clinic. Veterans not contacted by VA who wish to schedule an appointment at the Putnam clinic can call 203-932-5711 ext. 5627.
Key Information for Attendees:
- Veterans (any age) must be enrolled for care with VA to receive the vaccine. Veterans can apply at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply/
- We are administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Location will determine which vaccine is administered.
- Availability is first come, first served.
- Mask and physical distancing required. To maintain physical distancing, if possible, we ask that patients not bring anyone with them to the clinic.
