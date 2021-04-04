MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - After a busy weekend of vaccinating thousands across the state, much of the state put a pause on administering new doses, because of the Easter holiday.
We’re used to seeing these sites crowded with cars, but the holiday halted that for today.
700 people got their first doses of the vaccine at the CHC vaccine clinic in Middletown on Friday.
Thousands had appointments on Saturday.
Hartford HealthCare and Yale New Haven Health also had busy weekends at their vaccine sites, each inoculating around 13,000 this weekend.
The pause in vaccinations today comes with some frustration from residents who continue to try and book their first appointments.
“I’m tired of just being afraid of getting it and I took a job working for the public in a little store where I live, and so I was quarantined heavily before I took that job. Now I have extra exposure there so it’s a little more stressful," Eastford resident Jamie Leigh tells us.
Big chain pharmacies Walgreens and CVS continued to vaccinate today despite the holiday.
