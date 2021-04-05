MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Vaccination efforts are expected to ramp back up on Monday after a slowdown over the Easter holiday weekend.
This week marks the first full week in which people ages 16 and up can register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
None of the major vaccination sites were open over the weekend.
Community Health Center in Middletown is trying to expand operations to make up for that and also help make room for the 1.3 million people now eligible.
"I've checked every night, I've checked every afternoon, I tried calling the phone number, and I got disconnected every time," said Eastford resident Jamie Leigh West.
West said she is still waiting to get her first dose. She just became eligible in the latest phase.
She's hoping to land her appointment soon.
To help get more vaccines out, CHC planned to get more employees at their vaccination sites.
“We’re going to be getting more vaccinators as of next week, which means we’ll be able to up our numbers a little more, because the categories are now wider," said Gary Wallace, director of community relations for CHC.
Wallace added that they plan to get more equipment for their sites to keep up with demand.
West was relieved when she heard about the expansion plans.
She doesn't want to wait too much longer for her first dose.
“I’m tired of just being afraid of getting it and I took a job working for the public in a little store where I live, and so I was quarantined heavily before I took that job," she said. "Now I have extra exposure there so it’s a little more stressful."
Before Sunday, thousands of people did get vaccinated over the weekend.
Both Hartford HealthCare and Yale New Haven Health vaccinated around 13,000 each at their sites.
Also, big chain pharmacies Walgreens and CVS did administer doses on Sunday, despite the holiday.
More information about the state's vaccine rollout, including registration information and clinic sites, can be found here.
