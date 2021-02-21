(WFSB) - Gas prices continue to rise after hitting record lows in the pandemic and with no signs of slowing down, it could hit $3 a gallon by the Summer.
Vaccinations could also be a factor, because as vaccination continues to roll out, that could lead to people feeling more comfortable to travel.
In turn, increasing demand for gas.
Filling up at the pump has become a painful experience.
"It's getting crazy," one local resident tells us.
"It's just ridiculous. It really is. It's too high," stated one local resident.
According to AAA, just last week, gas in Connecticut was ten cents cheaper.
A month ago? More than twenty cents cheaper.
They say prices are surging, because of slashes in oil production, especially by the recent storms that have shut down refineries along the gulf coast.
Amy Parmenter with AAA says gas prices are typically lowest in January and February, increasing considerably by Summer.
"It's not unusual to see a fifty cent jump from one period to the next, so, if we look at that, it stands to reason that Connecticut could relatively easily jump over that $3 a gallon benchmark," said Parmenter.
COVID-19 vaccinations could also play a role this year.
As more and more get vaccinated, people could get a sense of normalcy and start traveling again by road and by air.
"We can't fully predict what we're going to see over the next several months, but if the trends continue as they have been, then we would expect to see demand increase as we head into the Summer months," added Parmenter
Despite the high prices, AAA says demand levels are actually still low.
It shows just how much the situation in Texas has impacted prices.
