HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As frontline healthcare workers continue to receive vaccines, nursing home vaccinations will begin on Friday.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, saying that 1,982 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the state.
All of those doses so far have been administered to those in the healthcare workforce.
Vaccines started being administered earlier this week after arriving in the state.
