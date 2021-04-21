WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The FEMA COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Unit in Waterbury will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather.
Trinity Health of New England made the announcement Wednesday afternoon for the mobile vaccine unit at the Brass Mill Center Mall.
It went on to say that all scheduled appointments and walk-ups will be honored on Thursday and Friday this week at the Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL) location, at 64 Division St.
The hours of operation for the Waterbury FEMA Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine clinics are 4 to 9 p.m.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine call 877-918-2224 or click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.