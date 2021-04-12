VERNON (WFSB) - It’s never been easier to get vaccinated.
Governor Ned Lamont says tens of thousands of appointments are looking to be filled this week.
We may be getting to the point where supply will outstrip demand and with 52 percent of the state getting their first dose, the call is going out to the younger people.
"I really felt the need to get the vaccine just to be part of society, to help society out," college student Taylor Phillips said Monday.
Phillips got her Johnson and Johnson dose today.
"It didn’t hurt at all, it was painless, it took two minutes," she said.
What was even easier was getting the appointment.
"I went online, booked my appointment in probably five minutes and then I was here the next day."
What’s remarkable is that Phillips lives in Pomfret.
We’ve been hearing from many in rural towns about the struggle in getting the dose.
The Suffolk College student did have to drive 45 minutes to Vernon because her closest option was Day Kimball Hospital.
"They are completely booked out at their locations," Phillips said.
Since the rollout began, Vernon has been a leader.
They had the first mobile clinic in the state and now they’re offering doses to anyone who lives or works in Connecticut because supply is about to exceed demand.
"We order several thousand doses a week and were now seeing almost our entire order filled," Police Lt. William Meier said.
"The infection rate is highest among the younger folks, especially 20-30 years old, the so-called “invincibles,” so you can see we’ve made a particular effort to make sure they know how important it is to get vaccinated," Lamont said Monday.
The goal is herd immunity and Phillips is doing her part and urges her peers to do the same.
"We’re a younger generation, we’re less likely to be harmed by Covid-19, I think this is something we need to step up and do," she said.
