HARTFORD, CT (WFSB0 -- Pfizer is expected to be given the green light to extend its vaccine to youth ages 12 to 15.

The company also hopes to submit for vaccine authorization in children ages 2 to 11 in September.

With the Pfizer vaccine being very close to approval for those 12 to 15, towns are already preparing clinics for next weekend.

Pfizer/BioNTech seeks full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech has initiated its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for full FDA approval of its COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older.

Dr. Juan Salazar, physician in chief at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, joined Eyewitness News to answer some questions about the vaccine when it comes to children.

Salazar said he encourages parents who might be on the fence about getting their child the shot, to get them vaccinated.

