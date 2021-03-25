(WFSB) -- Eyewitness News is Your Vaccine Authority, and continues to get answers to questions viewers have about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Between two million and three million vaccines are administered in the United States every day.
That means many parents are being vaccinated, but children are not.
This leads many to wonder what parents do if they’re vaccinated but their children are not.
Dr. Juan Salazar, head of Infection Diseases and physician in chief at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is joining Eyewitness News on Thursday to weigh in.
