(WFSB) -- Eyewitness News is your Vaccine Authority, and continues to get answers to viewer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
This week, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been the center of attention after it was paused from being used.
The decision was made after six women developed blood clots after receiving the shot.
To answer more questions, Dr. Kagya Amoako, associate professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University of New Haven, joined Eyewitness News on Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Amoako weighed in on how the vaccine could impact someone on blood thinners, as well as for those who may already have a noted blood clot in their bodies and if they should get the vaccine or not.
Additionally, Dr. Amoako shares insight for those who may have already gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but haven’t felt any side effects.
Symptoms to keep an eye out for:
- According to the CDC, people who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
- A Hartford HealthCare doctor also said to keep an eye out for weakness, numbness, and visual changes
- Swelling can also form in the extremities where blood clots can form
- Health care providers are asked to report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.