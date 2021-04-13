(WFSB) -- Since the announcement Tuesday morning about Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine being paused due to six women developing blood clots after getting vaccinated, many people have a lot of important questions.
On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration issued a recommendation that the United States pause the use of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine.
RELATED: CT presses pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines
This comes after six reported cases in the U.S. of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot called a “cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.”
The six reported cases were among more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in the United States. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
On Tuesday Dr. Ohm Deshpande, vice president of Population Health & Clinical Financial Services and associate chief clinical officer at Yale New Haven Health answers some questions, like if the women who developed blood clots were on birth control.
In response, he said right now it doesn’t appear any of the six women were on oral contraceptives. One of them, he said, appeared to be undergoing hormone replacement treatment.
When it comes to the safety of the J&J vaccine, Deshpande said for the vast majority of people, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is completely safe.
He went on to say that the FDA is taking this step out of an abundance of caution, and in an effort to learn more about the vaccine.
Answering questions from One Urgent Care on Tuesday was Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, who outlined the symptoms to look out for, like severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.
From the University of New Haven, Dr. Kaga Amoako studies the cardiovascular system and thrombosis, and shares more information about blood clots in general.
What to look out for if you've received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
