EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) – A clinic in East Windsor is aiming to vaccinate people from COVID-19 and give out some much-needed food.
Appointments are not necessary at the Southern Auto Auction at 5 Phelps Rd. in East Windsor.
The clinic starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Folks can simply drive up, get a shot, and have someone load up a box of fresh free food to place in the trunk.
The clinic is similar to recent events at Rentschler Field in East Hartford where healthcare workers and volunteers distributed COVID-19 vaccines and handed out food. Foodshare said that program was a big success and the same result is expected on Thursday.
Priority Urgent Care is the healthcare provider running the clinic. It is going to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is a single-shot dose.
The Farmers to Family Fresh Food Box Charity will distribute the food supplies.
Everything is free.
For more information about Connecticut’s vaccine rollout, including other clinic locations their appointment registrations, head here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.