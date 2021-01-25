(WFSB) - New Haven County residents have three new options to get vaccinated as of Monday.
The new mass vaccination sites are in Waterbury, Naugatuck, and New Haven.
Each site can handle hundreds of vaccinations per day; but of course, exactly how much they can administer depends on vaccine availability.
All three sites were made possible through hospital partnerships.
“We literally think it’s our obligation to help our community," said John Hopkins, president and CEO of Post University.
As Post University students continued to learn remotely, their campus will be home to one of New Haven County’s newest COVID-19 mass vaccination sites.
“We have a fairly significant campus. In terms of size, I think the logistics work on the campus, so why not make it available?" Hopkins said.
The site will operate through a partnership with Waterbury Health, which is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
It’ll be a drive-thru site and people should factor in time to wait there after getting their shot.
“There’ll be some medical professionals waiting for you while you sit in your car. Just observing, making certain, in the unlikely event there’s an adverse reaction, you stay there for 15 minutes and then you get to leave," Hopkins explained.
Nearly 4 miles south of Post University is the second Waterbury Health vaccination site.
It's behind Naugatuck's parks and recreation building next to Naugatuck High School.
“It’s just interesting to see how things can be transformed," said Maritza Bond, New Haven's director of health.
Down in New Haven, the Floyd Little Athletic Center will start administering vaccines.
It’s the third new site for the county.
This one is being run through Yale New Haven Hospital.
Down the road, when the site expands its hours, the aim is to vaccinate 2,000 people a day.
“It’s really given us hope that the more we vaccinate, the sooner we can get to herd immunity and it’s going to be so critical and vital," Bond said.
That’s the goal at Post as well, which will start off vaccinating 300 to 500 people a day.
"We hope to ramp that up really quickly to about 2,000 vaccinations a day, which is really important to have an impact on the community," Hopkins added.
Vaccinations continue to be by appointment-only.
For those who are qualified to get the vaccine and wish to receive it at either the Post University or Naugatuck sites, they can call Waterbury Hospital at 203-575-5250, extension 4 to make an appointment.
Qualified individuals wishing to make an appointment at the Floyd Little Athletic Center can do so by clicking here or by calling New Haven Public Health at 203-946-6669.
Those who are qualified to get vaccinated at this point in time can also sign up using the Vaccine Administration Management Sysem (VAMS) or by calling the State Vaccine Hotline at 1-877-918-2224.
Info on other vaccine sites around the state can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.