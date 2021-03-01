OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) -Monday was the first day educators across the state were able to get vaccinated.
Health Districts are setting up clinics, specifically designed for educators.
A clinic along the shoreline started at 3:30 p.m., shortly after dismissal. It works like most clinics. People drive up, answer questions with a nurse, get the vaccine, then wait 15 to 30 minutes.
The difference is, every person sitting in that line is an educator.
“I’m thrilled. I can’t wait. That’s why I signed up for the very first appointment they made available and here I am,” said Suzanne Miller.
Suzanne Miller is a childcare provider in Clinton. She is one of the first people in line at the vaccine clinic at Old Saybrook Middle School.
“We’re really looking forward to not closing all the time since that’s disrupting parents from being able to go to work,” Miller said.
Old Saybrook Emergency Management and CT River Area Health District are running the clinic exclusively for teachers from eight surrounding towns.
On Monday, they plan on vaccinating 300 educators.
Westbrook teacher Julie Pauley says she’s looking forward to being comfortable in the classroom again.
“Anxious, ready to be vaccinated and be a little more on the way of a safety zone,” Pauley said.
Old Saybrook EMS created a website just for educators to sign up. For the next week, the clinic will be just for them.
“This is a way not only they won’t get sick, but they don’t have to quarantine when a kid gets sick,” said Scott Martinson, Director of Health, CT River Area Health District.
“Everyone is really happy to get the vaccine in their systems because this is the light at the end of the tunnel for all of us,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.
Martinson says there will also be a designated clinic for teachers to get their second dose in four weeks.
