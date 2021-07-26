ENFIELD (WFSB) - Vaccine clinics are popping up all over the state – as local communities are working to fight the rise in COVID cases.
Over the past week or so, the state's COVID-19 positivity rate has been bouncing between one and two percent.
Gov. Ned Lamont is slated to give an update on the state's vaccine distribution efforts at 10:30 a.m. in New Haven.
The North District Health Department is partnering with McDonald's to host a pop-up clinic at the Hazard Avenue location in Enfield.
Residents can choose between the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
In Meriden the Department of Health and Human Services partnered with Community Health Center to hold pop-up clinics at schools across the city.
Maloney High School will be holding a clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
These clinics come as COVID cases are increasing across the state and the country.
Right now - all 50 states are reporting an increase in COVID cases, and doctors say the majority of those getting the virus are people who haven’t been vaccinated.
"Our hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated patients who are sick and much younger than the patients we saw just a couple of months ago," Dr. Jason Wilson said.
With the rise in cases - Dr. Anthony Fauci says health experts are now discussing if mask guidelines should be reinstated.
The CDC is currently reconsidering its stance on masks.
