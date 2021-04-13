VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- As soon as the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine was pulled on Tuesday morning, a clinic in Vernon pivoted so shot’s scheduled for Tuesday could be given.
Without skipping a beat on Tuesday, the Hoccanum Valley Community Council switched vaccines, as 100 were scheduled, and 100 were given the Moderna shot.
CT presses pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines
“We immediately pivoted at 8 a.m. in the morning and called everyone on our list to make sure that they were assured of the change and letting them know that the vaccine clinic was going through,” said David O’Rourke, CEO of the Hoccanum Valley Community Council.
The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration recommended the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six women in the United States developed blood clots.
Jessica Allard was scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID shot on Tuesday in Vernon. She said the change didn’t really phase her, she was just happy to get a vaccine.
“So they said the Johnson & Johnson is no longer available, you’re going to get Moderna instead. That’s fine with me because anything is good,” she said.
Vernon stores both the J&J vaccine and Moderna vaccine safely in appropriate refrigeration units at police headquarters.
Each Johnson & Johnson vile delivers five doses, while the larger Moderna vile provides 10 shots, with the requirement of a second dose after four weeks.
“We brought in some extra clinical staff, we also staffed extra folks into our call center to be prepared to answer peoples’ questions,” said Vernon Police Lt. William Meier.
A question on many minds was if they would get a reaction to their second Moderna shot.
“I’m a little worried about getting sick after the second dose of Moderna but not too concerned,” Allard said.
Besides the fixed clinic sites in Vernon and at the senior center, Hoccanum Valley has several mobile clinics visiting Eversource line crews on Wednesday, as well as construction crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.