EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Keeping up with the coronavirus vaccine demand has been a bit challenging over the past few days.
Winter Storm Cooper canceled appointments on Monday and one healthcare provider ran out of vaccines over the weekend.
UConn Health was disappointed when they ran out of vaccines and had to cancel appointments, but they received 1,000 vaccine doses on Tuesday.
The state came to the rescue as the Connecticut National Guard delivered those 1,000 Pfizer vaccines to UConn Health.
Those anxiously awaiting the vaccines are now being reschedules.
“Yes, allocations are low, but we are doing our best in order to stay within the phases of the guidelines that have been demonstrated and also make sure that our most at risk populations are vaccinated first and foremost,” said Dr. Adam Jankowski, UConn Health.
The vaccines came from another location within the state that had ample supply.
The Community Health Center, or CHC, also had to cancel appointments, but for a different reason.
“We were closed yesterday because of the snowstorm and we are opening today from 12 to 4, so it did set us back a day and a half, but everyone who was booked at that time has been rescheduled and we are going to have a very busy clinic going forward,” said Leslie Gianelli, Community Health Center.
Starting at no one on Tuesday, cars were already lined up at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.
It’s quite an operation to get 1,400 people vaccinated every day. The National Guard is on hand plus many staff members and on a day when it’s cold and windy, it’s not easy, but it’s a job that has to get done.
Jack and Denise Dupel were almost first in line on Tuesday.
“It was fine, the injection, no problems there whatsoever. No pain, they did a great job. The way this is organized is great with the National Guard here,” Jack Dupel said.
For Denise, there was some relief.
“We have children and grandchildren and great grandchildren, so we can’t go see them. Maybe this will help us along so we can see the kids,” Denise said.
As long as the supply is there, there will be plenty of people. Vaccines at Rentschler Field are now Monday through Friday and starting on Monday, they’re planning to go seven days a week.
