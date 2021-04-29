HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There were new developments on Thursday when it comes to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution status.

Gov. Ned Lamont said demand has dropped 50 percent in the past few weeks.

Additionally, the shipments are starting to decline, and clinics are requesting fewer doses.

This is a point where supply is outpacing demand, which state leaders predicted would eventually happen.

Thus far, 1.8 million people in Connecticut have received their first dose. More than 80 percent of those 75 and older got it, even more in the 65-74 age range got it, and the 55-64 bracket aren’t far behind.

It’s those 16 to 55 who the state wants to pick up the pace, which is why there are incentives being rolled out, like the CTDrinksOnUs starting next month.

#CTDrinksOnUs: Lamont announces initiative to get folks vaccinated, visiting local restaurants As the state is rolling out its reopening plan, officials are now announcing incentives for residents to get vaccinated.

“We’re going to think about how we expand those incentives more broadly when we go to big events like sports contests and concerts. Maybe they’ll be some preferred seating or maybe an accelerated line you can through and that’ll incentivize people to get vaccinated,” Lamont said.

On a positive note, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is declining, being under 2 percent on Thursday.

Lamont said a lot of it is due to the vaccination rollout.