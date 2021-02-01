HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Winter Storm Cooper is delaying our state’s vaccine shipment by a day.
Governor Ned Lamont said 10,000 people had to have their vaccination appointments rescheduled on Monday because of snow.
Some sites shut down altogether on Monday.
The state is urging providers not to cancel and rebook instead. The goal is to have everyone who had appointments on Monday and Tuesday vaccinated by Sunday.
In order to do that, vaccination sites will be open longer.
“We just need people to be all hands on deck, do whatever it takes to get these people back in and caught up by the end of the week. It’s a unique moment in time, we need everyone to do everything they possibly can to get us caught up by the end of the week,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer.
Folks to who had their appointments canceled should be hearing from their providers.
