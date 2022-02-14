Foodshare truck
Foodshare / Facebook

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A COVID-19 vaccine donation program between Foodshare and Bank of America is being called a success.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference with representatives from both Foodshare and Bank of America to announce the success of their program.

It's set for 1 p.m. at Foodshare / Connecticut Food Bank in Wallingford.

Lamont said Bank of America made a donation to Foodshare for every person who was vaccinated against COVID.

