WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A COVID-19 vaccine donation program between Foodshare and Bank of America is being called a success.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference with representatives from both Foodshare and Bank of America to announce the success of their program.
It's set for 1 p.m. at Foodshare / Connecticut Food Bank in Wallingford.
Lamont said Bank of America made a donation to Foodshare for every person who was vaccinated against COVID.
