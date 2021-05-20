HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s vaccine efforts continue, as the COVID numbers trend in the right direction.
For comparison purposes, at this time last year, the positivity rate was at 9 percent.
Thursday’s daily positivity rate was below 1 percent, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet.
There are a few hotspots still in the state where the COVID rate is higher, like Waterbury and Putnam.
When it comes to vaccinations, Connecticut remains a national leader.
Gov. Ned Lamont said 60 percent of our population have gotten one dose and 49 percent are fully vaccinated.
The 12 and up population is also eligible, and in just one week, 20 percent of 12-15-year olds have received their first dose, which is meeting the state’s expectations.
When it comes to the graduation season, this could be a grey area because while venues don’t have capacity or mask restrictions, schools are still requiring masks.
“When it comes to graduation events, it depends a lot on whether it’s indoors or outdoors, but it’s going to be town by town, working on their own protocols based on the venue, but it’s certainly going to be much more well attended and hopefully much closer to normal graduation event than we had last year,” said the state’s Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe.
Cities and towns will have the final say, so for families looking for further information, you should expect to receive some updates directly from your district.
(1) comment
I am a TRANSvaxite. I "identify" as vaccinated
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.