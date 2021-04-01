HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – As of Thursday, more than a million more people were eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in our state.
It’s been difficult for many people to find an appointment, so Channel 3 charted a step-by-step process.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up can register April 1
The first thing to know is that experts continue to preach patience. Not everyone is going to get an appointment on Thursday.
However, there are a lot of options for people in Connecticut when it comes to where they can get the shot, so it’s about knowing where to look.
There are mass vaccination sites, doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, and pop up clinics,
However, line of people waiting to get an appointment is long.
Now, with the eligibility in the state expanding to those 16 and up, experts said in the next few days, we will all need some patience.
The first step is to register online on the VAMS website. Once the patient fills in some personal information to confirm eligibility, the patient can look for appointments around the state.
People can also create a MyChartPlus account and look to individual health care providers. Yale New Haven, Hartford HealthCare, Trinity Health, and UConn Health all have their own clinics that offer appointments.
Then there are the pharmacies at CVS, Walgreens, and Stop & Shop.
Those who have had luck in the past, told Channel 3 that it’s best to keep looking on all those websites because appointments will keep popping up.
Also new on Thursday, certain high-risk individuals also will be prioritized. Those considered high-risk are those with sickle cell disease, down syndrome, active cancer treatments and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
To accommodate state-identified high-risk patients, Trinity Health made a slight change to its booking process.
"They will be able to setup their appointment based on the fact they fall on one of these five high-risk medical conditions,” said Dr. Syed Hussain, chief clinical officer, Trinity Health.
The state's COVID-19 vaccine assistance line is 877-918-2224.
Channel 3 has all the phone numbers and appointment registration information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.