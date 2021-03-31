HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 1 million Connecticut residents will be eligible to book vaccine appointments on Thursday and it comes at a critical time.
Connecticut’s positivity rate was above 5 percent on Tuesday, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.
Hospitalizations were at the highest number in a month.
Even though more people will be able to get vaccinated soon, health officials continue to urge people to stay vigilant.
Vaccine eligibility in Connecticut expands to all adults on April 1.
Starting Thursday, state residents in the 16 to 44 age range will be able to book vaccine appointments.
There’s a total of 1.3 million people in this group, Lamont said.
Those who’ve already received the vaccine said it’s a new shot at hope.
“It’s so easy, bada bing, bada boom, you’re in and you’re out,” said Nancy Barrow, CT Radio Veteran. “It’s really easy, very easy.”
The expanded eligibility came at a point when Connecticut’s positivity rate climbed.
The number stood at 5.26 percent as of Tuesday.
Hospitalizations were at 518 patients. That number was up 20 from Monday.
Health officials said new variants of the virus are likely contributing to the increased numbers.
A reminder that only the Pfizer vaccine is available to 16- and 17-year-olds. They’ll also have to plan on bringing a parent with them to their appointment.
Vaccine registration information, including clinic locations, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.