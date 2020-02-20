Hundreds of vaccine skeptics debated Wednesday into Thursday over a bill aimed at ending religious exemptions for vaccines.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A debate over vaccine exemptions continued to wage at the state capitol on Thursday nearly 24 hours after it began.

Hundreds of people both for and against religious exemptions argue their points until about 8 a.m. on Thursday.

They started around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would end religious exemptions for vaccines. It would require parents or caregivers to meet a vaccination schedule in order to enroll children in school.

The only exemptions that would remain would be medical.

Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman Mitchell argued that the state could face a crisis without proper vaccinations.

Meanwhile, hundreds of concerned parents and children lined up on Wednesday to testify against the bill. The line continued into Thursday morning.

One mother said she was targeted on social media because of her decision to not vaccinate her children.

Others argued that removing the exemptions infringes on individual freedoms afforded to Americans in the Constitution.

Health experts across the board, however, continue to urge lawmakers to listen to professionals on the matter and get the bill passed.

jan w
jan w

Its selfish and I think if you don't want to vaccinate then you should homeschool so nobody is infected due to your beliefs, either religious or otherwise

Ohbilly
Ohbilly

If you do not want to vaccinate then you should not be allowed to participate in society. You people are reversing the decades of work that we all put in. It's a little something called "herd immunity." Lock yourself up in your house with your family and don't come out. You endanger everyone with your imbecilic deficiencies. Your book is the herald of doom and it's words are floods of poison water.

Logicandreason101
Logicandreason101

Vaccinate your children. Why are you going to purposely put your child in danger because of YOUR religion?

William T. Madison
William T. Madison

Not only their children....but all of the other children in the school. A bunch of misinformed or uninformed selfish people. Unless your child has a weak immune system, an allergy, or some other medical reason, there is no valid reason to not vaccinate your child.

