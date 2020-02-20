HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A hearing over vaccine exemptions turned into a 21 hour debate.
Hundreds of people both for and against religious exemptions argued their points until about 8 a.m. on Thursday.
They started around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
"I think you'd really have to not be paying attention not to have learned a lot today," said Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, a Democrat from Weston who is also the co-chair of the Public Health Committee.
RELATED: Huge turnout seen at vaccine exemption hearing
State lawmakers are considering a bill that would end religious exemptions for vaccines. It would require parents or caregivers to meet a vaccination schedule in order to enroll children in school.
The only exemptions that would remain would be medical.
More than 500 people signed up to speak.
"A lot of the speakers raised a lot of great issues," said Rep. William Petit, a Republican who represents Plainville and New Britain. "I mean 22 hours of hearing so, it started at 10:30 and what time is it now?"
Current students who were already granted religious exemptions would be grandfathered in if the bill passes.
Two-point-three percent of kindergarteners had religious exemptions for vaccines in 2019, which was triple the rate from 2009. Department of Public Health statistics also show that more than 100 schools fall below the 95 percent vaccination threshold experts deem crucial to prevent outbreaks.
Public Health Commissioner Renee Coleman Mitchell argued that the state could face a crisis without proper vaccinations.
Now, supporters of the new bill are trying to figure out how to do that.
"I think we have some further conversation about the best way for us to accomplish restoring those vaccination rates," Steinberg said.
If a compromise can be reached, it remains to be seen.
Many of the opponents to the bill objected on religious grounds. Others said they don't trust the science behind vaccines.
One mother said she was targeted on social media because of her decision to not vaccinate her children.
Another argued that removing the exemptions infringes on individual freedoms afforded to Americans in the Constitution.
A different bill would require insurance policies to cover a consultation with doctors on vaccines.
Health experts across the board, however, continue to urge lawmakers to listen to professionals on the matter and get the bill passed.
The capitol is no stranger to large crowds. After all, it is the legislature's job to take on hot button issues.
However, many longtime lawmaker said they couldn't remember a hearing lasting that long.
"I think it's historic," said Rep. Jack Hennessy, a Democrat from Bridgeport. "I've been here for 16 years and I've never seen the outpouring of the people of Connecticut."
"I was here [Wednesday] and I came back [Thursday] because they're getting through the testimony, and we're kind of in the upper numbers, said Susie Madison of Torrington.
(6) comments
Your beliefs were there before and the kids were vaccinated. Your beliefs are here now and they will still be vaccinated. Take a vote, you'll see.
Its selfish and I think if you don't want to vaccinate then you should homeschool so nobody is infected due to your beliefs, either religious or otherwise
If you do not want to vaccinate then you should not be allowed to participate in society. You people are reversing the decades of work that we all put in. It's a little something called "herd immunity." Lock yourself up in your house with your family and don't come out. You endanger everyone with your imbecilic deficiencies. Your book is the herald of doom and it's words are floods of poison water.
Vaccinate your children. Why are you going to purposely put your child in danger because of YOUR religion?
Not only their children....but all of the other children in the school. A bunch of misinformed or uninformed selfish people. Unless your child has a weak immune system, an allergy, or some other medical reason, there is no valid reason to not vaccinate your child.
As you liberals like to spout..."my body, my choice". If your kids are immunized, you have no reason to fear those who are not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.