BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – While many are clamoring to get the COVID-19 vaccination, there’s still a segment of the population that doesn’t want it.
The hesitancy was highlighted at an event on Wednesday night in Bristol.
All week, there have been stories of people struggling to make appointments and going to great lengths to get their doses.
On Wednesday night in Bristol, it was the opposite.
After a stressful vaccination tier expansion that saw people struggling to navigate websites and phone systems, Bristol Health tried to make scheduling as easy as possible.
Folks were told to go to the HRA building on South Street, see a volunteer face to face, and be guaranteed an appointment.
“Our mission is really to get as many eligible recipients an appointment as soon as possible so we can get them vaccinated as early as possible,” said Albert Peguero, Bristol Health.
The hospital partnered with Bristol’s NAACP for this potentially life-saving event, hoping to reach a community that is experiencing vaccine hesitancy.
“There are still people who have reservations about all the rumors and things that you hear,” said Eric Clemons, NAACP Bristol President.
Former WFSB sports anchor Eric Clemons is the president of NAACP Bristol.
“The medical community, I think has our best interest at heart, let’s trust the medical data here,” Clemons said.
That trust still needs to be earned by many because over the span of two hours, officials estimated 25 people showed up.
During hour three, Lorenzo Brown Sr. showed up. He was booked for a late March appointment in less than two minutes.
“I think everybody should go and get the shot too. I recommend it,” Brown Sr. said.
The racial disparity can be seen in the latest numbers from the state. Nearly 7 percent of the Black and Brown population has the first dose, 16 percent of white people received it.
Community officials have been working tirelessly to get the message out. Bristol Hospital officials walked door to door and business to business on Tuesday to help get the word out.
The efforts came during the week that Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses arrived in the state. They are one-shot doses, making it a more attractive selling point for those who are trying to convince their community to stay safe.
“We’re going to be looking at that, doing mobile clinics. It’ll be easier to navigate and logistically support the Johnson and Johnson,” Peguero said.
The Johnson & Johnson efficiency rate is lower than the Pfizer and Moderna shots, but Dr. Karl Mingus explains the Johnson & Johnson shot was tested when other COVID variants were already out there.
“The number of ways and different types of variants the J&J has encountered and has included within the clinical trial data is much more in extent than the single strain, that there were really no mutations in the Pfizer and Moderna trials,” Dr. Minges said.
From Dr. Mingus to Dr. Anthony Fauci, they said the bottom-line is it doesn’t matter which vaccine you get.
The low turnout at the Bristol Health event won’t stop them from putting on more. Officials said there are plans for mobile vaccinations and mobile scheduling.
(6) comments
I'm holding out for the J&J one even if it takes a little longer for me to get it. Only one shot and it comes with the free microchip implant as well.
"But as the number of vaccinations slowly increase, some Americans say they won't get a Covid-19 vaccine -- hurting the chances of herd immunity and hindering a return to normal life." There are clear reasons to get vaccinated. Not so much on refusing.
Of course there is. Its not been properly tested, doesn't remove the social distancing/mask requirements and you can still get it. Why would people rush to take something that doesn't do what we are told?
Yeah, that's probably the biggest thing. The Science says that taking the vaccine means that you either won't get it at all or won't get a severe case. The Science shows over and over again with actual studies that community asymptomatic transmission simply doesn't happen. The Government demands that we take the shot and then keep wearing masks and social distancing for the sake of peer pressure. When The Government is demanding that you do things and *it* is not following the science, people won't trust it.
"The Science shows over and over again with actual studies that community asymptomatic transmission simply doesn't happen." Care to link your source?
This site blows your theory out of the water. https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2774707
