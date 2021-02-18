MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Vaccine hunters are visiting vaccine clinics around the country, hoping to get a leftover dose of the vaccine, and some of them are looking to get the shot before they are eligible.
Some are successful, but at the Community Health Center’s Middletown clinic, they really try to discourage hunters.
“We don’t like to turn people away, but we really discourage it,” said Gary Wallace, Community Outreach and Engagement Director for Community Health Center.
Vaccines are by appointment only in Connecticut, but that hasn’t stopped some visitors who don’t have one. These so-called hunters are hoping to get lucky and take advantage of leftover doses.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can spoil just hours after they’re removed from freezers.
“People do come toward the end of the day,” Wallace said.
These hunters have been coming to some of the Community Health Center’s clinics in recent weeks, including the Middletown drive through.
Site director Gary Wallace says he’ll try to help hunters who are eligible, and may even have later appointments, but so far, no doses have gone to people who are not eligible.
“There’s a wait list in some way or another,” Wallace said.
Instead, CHC will call people who are eligible to come down, including people with future appointments.
Joel Leyden, who is over 65, was able to get a shot before he was eligible by going to a Walgreens later in the day.
“We’re not jumping the line, we’re not taking any vaccine away from anybody,” Leyden said.
He’s part of the Connecticut vaccine hunters, an online group that share information about leftover doses. He’s trying to start a group of vaccine angles, who focus on finding doses for the elderly and first responders who will be later in Phase 1b.
“If you’re a first responder or you’re a senior citizen and you’ve had trouble making an appointment, and or finding excess, we’re going to help you,” Leyden said.
Wallace is confident most people will come to their appointments on Friday, despite the snow, but CHC is still getting ready for cancelations.
“What we’ll try to do is get ahead of, kind of, that wait list with people we know are in the eligible categories,” Wallace said.
Perhaps it was the weather, but there were no vaccine hunters at the clinic on Thursday.
Channel 3 reached out to Walgreens on Thursday to ask about their policy, but they did not respond.
State officials want anyone who is worried about driving in the snow to reschedule their appointments as early as possible.
