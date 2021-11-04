WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The vaccine mandate deadline is quickly approaching for those who work for a company with more than 100 employees.
Those who work at one of those companies are being told to either get a vaccine or get tested for the virus weekly.
The new rule set by the government is set to take effect Jan. 4, which is only two months away.
The Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) is reacting to the vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.
“It’s a lot to put businesses in the middle of this,” said Chris DiPentima, president of the CBIA.
He said Connecticut businesses are equally divided.
“The business community really wants to see the pandemic addressed from a health crisis. Get it behind us so we can move our economy forward but honestly no better way to get folks vaccinated,” he said. “The against argument is we don’t want businesses to be in the middle of enforcing this as we already have labor strengths and participation issue.
The new requirements will apply to 84 million workers at medium and large businesses.
President Joe Biden sent out a statement saying in part “The Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees. If you work for one of these companies, you will either need to get vaccinated or test at least weekly.”
OSHA says companies that fail to comply could face fines of up to $14,000. It’s not clear how they’ll enforce the rules.
The Biden administration will face challenges from some Republicans.
“These are very anti-, and unamerican policies. They are anti-freedom. They’re anti-science. It makes no sense. The whole thing is illogical,” said Republican State Rep. Rob Sampson.
The president said there hasn’t been any worker shortages or mass firings due to vaccination requirements.
Businesses in Connecticut worry they lose employees due to the mandate.
