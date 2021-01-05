NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- A vaccine mix-up leads to nearly a dozen people at a private school getting their first doses weeks ahead of time.
It happened at the Williams School in New London, and it’s raising questions.
Right now, the vaccine rollout is supposed to go to healthcare workers and nursing homes, so the news that 11 people at the Williams School inadvertently jumped the line isn’t sitting well with some in the community.
“They need to be more aware of where the vaccine is actually going,” said Destaney Andrade, of New London.
The head of the school told the Associated Press that the Centers for Disease Control reached out in late December, informing him that the Williams School was part of the ‘critical infrastructure group.’
The school then provided a roster of people looking to get the vaccine.
In all, 53 names were on it.
Only 11 actually got the vaccine before someone at the Ledge Light Health District realized the mistake.
The school had no comment on Tuesday, but it was learned that all other scheduled appointments were cancelled.
In a statement, the governor’s office said “This is the largest vaccine rollout in human history and there are just going to be mistakes.”
The 11 who did get the shot will be allowed to get their second dose in a couple of weeks.
This was also just a minor head start because teachers are likely to be included in the next phase.
