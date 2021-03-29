MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants are now able to have more people, but should their customers be required to be vaccinated?
Governor Ned Lamont has talked about a “vaccine passport.” The idea seems to be controversial and not very popular.
Restaurants are taking many precautions because of COVID, but they’re not sure they want to start policing their customers and some customers are not sure they want to be policed either.
Brew Bakers in Middletown is back at full capacity, but not really. Because of the partitions and social distancing, they have fewer tables, however, business is picking up.
“Things are getting better. The students are back from Wesleyan,” said Philipp Aigner of Brew Bakers.
Like ever restaurant, customers must wear masks, but is that enough? Some states are considering vaccine passports and Connecticut is one of them.
It would require customers to show proof they’ve had their COVID vaccine shots.
“I think anything we can do to help prevent this virus is a good idea,” said Kaye Kestermont.
The first US vaccine passports rolled out over the weekend in New York State. The app is called Excelsior Pass and people have to enter personal information like their name, date of birth, and zip code. It keeps details such as a user's most recent vaccine date or negative COVID test.
But there are privacy concerns. It’s your personal health information and the ACLU says it also may discriminate, particularly against people of color.
“By doubling down and creating a passport, you are going to be hurting people that have no access to it. We see that as a real thing,” said David McGuire of ACLU CT.
“We don’t want to act like the police and ask for passports and stuff like that. I think if everyone just follows the rules, like everyone did, we should be fine,” Aigner said.
Some customers say it depends on where you’re going. If it’s a large gathering, yes, but some restaurants maybe not.
“If it’s a restaurant, I don’t think it’s necessary. Movie theater and theater, I think it’s a good idea,” said Minako Haskings.
“I think it’s a little bit too much. I think if everyone has learned to be safe and work within the rules that have been set, and if you’re not comfortable with that, maybe you should be at home,” said Suzanne Kongoy.
Lamont has said restaurants could do this on their own and this would not be done on a statewide basis.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association feels it's not necessary and right now, there are no plans to do it.
