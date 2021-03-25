EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Vaccine providers now have less than a week to figure out how to give special access to people under the age of 45 with certain health conditions.
The governor wants eligible people with high risk conditions to be able to move to the front of the line.
Providers are still trying to work out what that will look like with the governor’s office.
The state moved to the age-based rollout because of concerns that the CDC’s list of conditions might be too hard to manage, so much of the work right now is figuring out which conditions to focus on.
“It makes a lot of sense. There are certain vulnerable populations,” said Justin Lundbye, Chief Medical Officer at Waterbury Hospital.
In one week, all adults will be eligible for the vaccine, but this next phase in the rollout comes with a wrinkle; priority for people with certain high-risk conditions.
“We have some sense of what that’s going to look like, but I think we’re still waiting on a little additional clarity on it,” said David Banach, Head of Infection Prevention at UConn Health Center.
Vaccine providers are still trying to figure out how people can get accelerate access. The governor’s office plans to give providers some guidance soon.
One of the big questions is who will qualify. The Department of Public Health is working with providers to identify a handful of high-risk conditions that should get priority.
It’s like each vaccine provider will have their own way of moving people identified as high-risk to the front of the line and doctors will probably need to play a role.
“I would probably suggest that it would be a prescription or some kind of an order from a primary care provider,” Lundbye said.
Hospitals and healthcare networks could also rely on their patients lists, calling people who qualify for accelerate access. Providers could designate some appointments as being only for people with high risk conditions.
Healthcare providers could even have access to make those appointment for their patients, but some doctors say we need to strike a balance and avoid keeping the rest of the public from getting the vaccine quickly.
“I think it’s more important to get it into the patient, and we’ll deal with the next group when they come along,” Lundbye said.
People with intellectual and developmental disabilities are another priority group in this rollout, but the state’s Department of Developmental Services is responsible for scheduling clinics to help that population.
