(WFSB) - Just one day after the governor’s chief operating officer hoped vaccination appointments wouldn’t be cancelled, it’s happened again.
On Wednesday, Eastern Connecticut Health Network announced appointments starting on February 4 will need to be rescheduled due to a lack of doses.
The state says we’re likely seeing the results of overbooking.
This type of thing has happened three times so far.
ECHN put out a Facebook post at 7 Wednesday night announcing people who scheduled their first vaccination dose through the VAMS website have had their appointments on and after Thursday the 4th cancelled.
This applies to appointments at Manchester Memorial and Rockville General and comes on the heels of other non-weather related cancellations at UConn Health and Waterbury Hospital.
"The volume of doses we’re getting is very uneven, up and down, but we are hopeful that in the weeks ahead, it’ll settle down," Connecticut's Chief Operating Officer Josh Geballe tells us.
Since the rollout began during the Trump administration, Connecticut’s weekly allocation has been nothing short of a rollercoaster.
On average, we get roughly 46,000 dose each week.
One week, Connecticut was rewarded with an additional 50,000.
This week, we’re supposed to get 98,000.
It seems like hospitals are guessing at the amount of doses they’ll receive and the state says that needs to stop.
"They need to make sure they’re synced up with DPH on what they can expect going forward and not assume. I think that’s what may have happened here," stated Geballe.
We have some insight on the ordering process.
The state takes requests from hospitals on Tuesdays.
The state reviews the orders and, after determining what’s coming from the federal government, on Thursday, it’ll let the hospital know how much they’ll be getting.
It doesn’t leave the hospitals a lot of time to properly schedule, but the state is hoping things will change.
"The Biden administration has committed to three week forecasts. We can then provide three week forecasts to our providers, so I think the collaboration for the most part is really strong across the state," added Geballe.
Until the supply chain issues get sorted out, we may see more of these instances.
The state is urging all providers to simply rebook rather than cancel, but in the case of ECHN, they haven’t made it clear when appointments will restart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.